Taiwan's Presidential Office Building light show wins Red Dot Design Award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's 2019 National Day projection mapping show displayed on the Presidential Office Building has won the 2020 Red Dot Design Award.

The General Association of Chinese Culture (中華文化總會, GACC) and artist Chen Agi (陳怡潔) launched the projection mapping show titled "Taiwan Forward" has won the 2020 Red Dot Design Award in the category of Brand and Communication design, GACC announced on Thursday (Jul 16) via a press release.

The show was projected onto the Presidential Office Building on Taiwan's 2019 National Day (Oct 10) which marked the 100th anniversary of the building, according to GACC. The association added that the feature was themed "Time Machine" to reflect on the past 10 decades as well as to look forward to a bright future.

The deputy director of GACC, Lee Ho-ching (李厚慶), stated that it is the first time the association has won the Red Dot Design Award which is a very meaningful achievement.

Chen posted on Facebook that she can further share her creativity with designers abroad through the award. "It took time and thorough preparation to turn the Katagalan Boulevard into a venue for the light show." GACC said the award ceremony and online exhibition will kick off on Oct 23. For more information please visit the Red Dot Design Award or GACC website.