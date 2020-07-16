S. Korean foreign ministry creates new office to address US-China tensions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the passage of the Hong Kong national security law, and the recently imposed U.S. sanctions on China, animosity has intensified between the two superpowers.

In response, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced plans to expand its existing Political Analysis Office, a temporary organization established to address the U.S.- China conundrum, into a conventional strategic adjustment office, Liberty Times reported.

The governmental office will soon add “principal national diplomatic strategy adjustment” and “primary national diplomatic crisis response and information analysis” added to its list of duties, the report stated.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean MOFA last June established the Political Analysis Office as well as the "Strategic Adjustment Support Group, which works within the office to handle information from international governments regarding the U.S.-China rivalry.

A year later, the foreign ministry now plans to expand the Political Analysis Office into a permanent agency. The ministry on Tuesday (July 14) issued a revision of the "Rules for the Implementation of the Organizational System of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Its Subsidiaries," which included a notice about this development.

Yonhap News Agency added that the foreign ministry believes the rising tensions between China and the U.S. are impossible to resolve in the short term.