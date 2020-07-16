Porto clinches Portuguese title with win over Sporting

Sporting's Cristian Borja stops Porto's Moussa Marega, left, during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao ... Sporting's Cristian Borja stops Porto's Moussa Marega, left, during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Portuguese League soccer matches are being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Porto's Danilo Pereira fights for the ball with Sporting's Matheus Nunes, left, during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sportin... Porto's Danilo Pereira fights for the ball with Sporting's Matheus Nunes, left, during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Portuguese League soccer matches are being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Sporting's Wendel vies for the ball with Porto's Pepe, left, and Danilo Pereira, right, during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and... Sporting's Wendel vies for the ball with Porto's Pepe, left, and Danilo Pereira, right, during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Portuguese League soccer matches are being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

A Porto fan waves a flag from a passageway overlooking the Dragao stadium during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP i... A Porto fan waves a flag from a passageway overlooking the Dragao stadium during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Portuguese League soccer matches are being played without spectators and fans weren't allowed near the stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Miguel Angelo Pereira)

Sporting goalkeeper Luis Maximiano makes a save in front of Porto's Moussa Marega, 2nd left, during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Port... Sporting goalkeeper Luis Maximiano makes a save in front of Porto's Moussa Marega, 2nd left, during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Portuguese League soccer matches are being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao, standing, gestures during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao stadium... Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao, standing, gestures during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Portuguese League soccer matches are being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Porto players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao stadiu... Porto players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Portuguese League soccer matches are being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Porto players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao stadiu... Porto players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the Portuguese League soccer match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Portuguese League soccer matches are being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto clinched its second Portuguese league title in three seasons Wednesday by beating Sporting Lisbon 2-0.

Danilo and Moussa Marega scored second-half goals to give Porto an insurmountable eight-point lead over second-place Benfica with two rounds to go. Benfica defeated Vitória Guimarães 2-0 on Tuesday to temporarily delay Porto's celebrations.

A draw also would have been enough for Porto at its Estádio do Dragão.

It was the fifth straight win for Porto, which also won the league in 2018 to end Benfica's run of four consecutive titles. Benfica lifted the trophy last season.

It is the 18th straight season that either Benfica or Porto win the Portuguese league. Sporting Lisbon, third in the standings this season, won the title in 2001-02.

Porto's best scoring chance before Danilo's goal came when Fábio Vieira's long-range shot struck the crossbar in the 63rd. Danilo opened the scoring with a header off a corner kick in the 64th, and Marega sealed the victory from inside the area in stoppage time.

Both teams had goals disallowed in the first half.

The Portuguese league was among the first in Europe to restart amid the coronavirus pandemic, with all matches being played without fans.

Porto supporters could be heard outside the Dragão stadium chanting and honking car horns and fireworks were set off nearby.

Players celebrated at midfield holding up team flags and scarves.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports