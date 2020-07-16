New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|292.80
|293.00
|286.00
|287.05 Down 4.55
|Aug
|294.05
|296.75
|286.75
|287.75 Down 4.75
|Sep
|293.90
|297.60
|287.30
|288.50 Down 4.75
|Oct
|296.35
|296.35
|289.20
|289.20 Down 4.85
|Nov
|295.10
|295.10
|289.85
|289.85 Down 4.85
|Dec
|296.00
|299.05
|289.05
|290.20 Down 4.85
|Jan
|294.55
|294.55
|290.65
|290.75 Down 4.85
|Feb
|297.40
|297.75
|291.00
|291.00 Down 4.90
|Mar
|297.80
|298.10
|290.35
|291.25 Down 4.90
|Apr
|292.25
|292.25
|291.35
|291.60 Down 4.90
|May
|295.20
|296.65
|290.85
|291.65 Down 4.90
|Jun
|292.80
|292.80
|291.90
|291.95 Down 4.90
|Jul
|295.60
|295.60
|292.00
|292.00 Down 4.90
|Aug
|292.30 Down 4.85
|Sep
|292.40 Down 4.80
|Oct
|292.75 Down 4.80
|Nov
|292.80 Down 4.80
|Dec
|298.15
|298.15
|292.85
|292.85 Down 4.80
|Jan
|293.15 Down 4.80
|Feb
|293.40 Down 4.80
|Mar
|293.60 Down 4.70
|Apr
|294.30 Down 4.80
|May
|294.20 Down 4.85
|Jun
|294.45 Down 4.85
|Jul
|294.50 Down 4.85
|Sep
|295.10 Down 4.85
|Dec
|295.45 Down 4.85
|Mar
|295.85 Down 4.85
|May
|296.10 Down 4.85
|Jul
|296.40 Down 4.85
|Sep
|296.65 Down 4.85
|Dec
|299.55 Down 4.85
|Mar
|299.60 Down 4.85
|May
|299.65 Down 4.85
|Jul
|299.70 Down 4.85
|Sep
|299.75 Down 4.85
|Dec
|299.80 Down 4.85
|Mar
|299.85 Down 4.85
|May
|299.90 Down 4.85