BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/16 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 292.80 293.00 286.00 287.05 Down 4.55
Aug 294.05 296.75 286.75 287.75 Down 4.75
Sep 293.90 297.60 287.30 288.50 Down 4.75
Oct 296.35 296.35 289.20 289.20 Down 4.85
Nov 295.10 295.10 289.85 289.85 Down 4.85
Dec 296.00 299.05 289.05 290.20 Down 4.85
Jan 294.55 294.55 290.65 290.75 Down 4.85
Feb 297.40 297.75 291.00 291.00 Down 4.90
Mar 297.80 298.10 290.35 291.25 Down 4.90
Apr 292.25 292.25 291.35 291.60 Down 4.90
May 295.20 296.65 290.85 291.65 Down 4.90
Jun 292.80 292.80 291.90 291.95 Down 4.90
Jul 295.60 295.60 292.00 292.00 Down 4.90
Aug 292.30 Down 4.85
Sep 292.40 Down 4.80
Oct 292.75 Down 4.80
Nov 292.80 Down 4.80
Dec 298.15 298.15 292.85 292.85 Down 4.80
Jan 293.15 Down 4.80
Feb 293.40 Down 4.80
Mar 293.60 Down 4.70
Apr 294.30 Down 4.80
May 294.20 Down 4.85
Jun 294.45 Down 4.85
Jul 294.50 Down 4.85
Sep 295.10 Down 4.85
Dec 295.45 Down 4.85
Mar 295.85 Down 4.85
May 296.10 Down 4.85
Jul 296.40 Down 4.85
Sep 296.65 Down 4.85
Dec 299.55 Down 4.85
Mar 299.60 Down 4.85
May 299.65 Down 4.85
Jul 299.70 Down 4.85
Sep 299.75 Down 4.85
Dec 299.80 Down 4.85
Mar 299.85 Down 4.85
May 299.90 Down 4.85