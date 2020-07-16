BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2253
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2150
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2163
|2174
|2126
|2135
|Down
|20
|Oct
|2150
|Down
|20
|Dec
|2172
|2187
|2144
|2150
|Down
|20
|Mar
|2177
|2181
|2147
|2152
|Down
|11
|May
|2178
|2183
|2150
|2153
|Down
|11
|Jul
|2181
|2186
|2155
|2157
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2182
|2188
|2159
|2159
|Down
|10
|Dec
|2174
|2182
|2152
|2153
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2175
|2175
|2155
|2155
|Down
|8
|May
|2154
|Down
|8