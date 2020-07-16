BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2253 Down 20 Sep 2150 Down 20 Sep 2163 2174 2126 2135 Down 20 Oct 2150 Down 20 Dec 2172 2187 2144 2150 Down 20 Mar 2177 2181 2147 2152 Down 11 May 2178 2183 2150 2153 Down 11 Jul 2181 2186 2155 2157 Down 11 Sep 2182 2188 2159 2159 Down 10 Dec 2174 2182 2152 2153 Down 8 Mar 2175 2175 2155 2155 Down 8 May 2154 Down 8