New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|95.95
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|99.80
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|98.00
|98.15
|96.30
|97.20
|Down
|.75
|Oct
|99.80
|Down
|.75
|Dec
|100.40
|100.75
|98.95
|99.80
|Down
|.75
|Mar
|102.45
|102.70
|101.00
|101.80
|Down
|.70
|May
|103.75
|103.80
|102.15
|102.90
|Down
|.80
|Jul
|105.00
|105.00
|103.60
|104.05
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|106.15
|106.15
|104.60
|105.15
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|107.80
|107.80
|106.30
|106.85
|Down
|.85
|Mar
|108.85
|108.85
|108.65
|108.65
|Down
|.80
|May
|109.95
|109.95
|109.75
|109.75
|Down
|.80
|Jul
|110.30
|111.05
|110.30
|110.85
|Down
|.80
|Sep
|111.95
|Down
|.80
|Dec
|113.60
|Down
|.80
|Mar
|115.25
|Down
|.80
|May
|116.25
|Down
|.80