BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/16 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 95.95 Down .75
Sep 99.80 Down .75
Sep 98.00 98.15 96.30 97.20 Down .75
Oct 99.80 Down .75
Dec 100.40 100.75 98.95 99.80 Down .75
Mar 102.45 102.70 101.00 101.80 Down .70
May 103.75 103.80 102.15 102.90 Down .80
Jul 105.00 105.00 103.60 104.05 Down .85
Sep 106.15 106.15 104.60 105.15 Down .90
Dec 107.80 107.80 106.30 106.85 Down .85
Mar 108.85 108.85 108.65 108.65 Down .80
May 109.95 109.95 109.75 109.75 Down .80
Jul 110.30 111.05 110.30 110.85 Down .80
Sep 111.95 Down .80
Dec 113.60 Down .80
Mar 115.25 Down .80
May 116.25 Down .80