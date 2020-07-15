  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/15 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.