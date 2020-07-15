Students from Myanmar allowed to enter Taiwan to study

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Myanmar is the 19th country whose students are allowed by Taiwan to enter the country to study, CNA reported, citing a Ministry of Education (MOE) announcement on Wednesday (July 15).

The MOE has so far allowed students from 18 countries with low- to medium-risk of spreading the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) to enter Taiwan to study. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) included Myanmar in its list of low-risk countries on Wednesday.

Following the CECC’s step, the MOE announced on Wednesday evening that students from Myanmar are allowed to study in Taiwan during the pandemic, according to CNA. In addition, the status of students allowed to enter Taiwan to study have been expanded from “graduating students” and “students seeking a degree” to include “new students seeking a degree,” who are coming to attend the first semester of the 2020 school year, beginning on July 22.

The ministry said that as of Tuesday, it has approved 342 foreign students’ entry applications, of whom 284 have arrived.

Currently, Taiwan is open to overseas students from the following 19 countries: Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, Palau, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Fiji, Mongolia, Bhutan, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.