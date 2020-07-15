Vietnam considers resuming flights to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Vietnamese government is considering resuming flights to Taiwan and other destinations amid a slowdown in the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, though repatriating workers will still be the priority, according to reports Wednesday (July 15).

The Southeast Asian country’s prime minister wanted the government to study the feasibility of reopening commercial flights to destinations such as Tokyo, Taiwan, Seoul, Laos, and Cambodia, according to the Vietnamese website VnExpress. However, the priority passengers would be "Vietnamese stranded overseas, foreign experts, specialists, and students."

The flights could resume in August, but passengers would still face 14 days of quarantine upon their arrival in Vietnam, CNA reported. There would be one flight a week, with those from Taiwan allowed to fly to Ho Chi Minh City, but not to Hanoi.

The country stopped international flights last March and has not reported a single coronavirus death, while only 373 people out of its population of 96 million have been officially diagnosed with the disease.