  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Vietnam considers resuming flights to Taiwan

Passengers still to face 14-day quarantine in Vietnam

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/15 20:45
Hanoi's airport in February 2020 

Hanoi's airport in February 2020  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Vietnamese government is considering resuming flights to Taiwan and other destinations amid a slowdown in the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, though repatriating workers will still be the priority, according to reports Wednesday (July 15).

The Southeast Asian country’s prime minister wanted the government to study the feasibility of reopening commercial flights to destinations such as Tokyo, Taiwan, Seoul, Laos, and Cambodia, according to the Vietnamese website VnExpress. However, the priority passengers would be "Vietnamese stranded overseas, foreign experts, specialists, and students."

The flights could resume in August, but passengers would still face 14 days of quarantine upon their arrival in Vietnam, CNA reported. There would be one flight a week, with those from Taiwan allowed to fly to Ho Chi Minh City, but not to Hanoi.

The country stopped international flights last March and has not reported a single coronavirus death, while only 373 people out of its population of 96 million have been officially diagnosed with the disease.
Vietnam
Ho Chi Minh City
Taiwan-Vietnam ties
COVID-19
coronavirus
travel ban

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Valentine's Day 2020 to feature concert, fireworks
Taipei Valentine's Day 2020 to feature concert, fireworks
2020/07/15 10:36
UC Berkeley dean discusses campus virus prevention in Taiwan
UC Berkeley dean discusses campus virus prevention in Taiwan
2020/07/14 17:39
Japanese airline ANA to resume Taipei-Tokyo flights Aug. 3
Japanese airline ANA to resume Taipei-Tokyo flights Aug. 3
2020/07/14 16:43
Taiwan sees influx of returnee students as coronavirus rages worldwide
Taiwan sees influx of returnee students as coronavirus rages worldwide
2020/07/14 15:19
Taiwan donates 400,000 medical masks to LA amid 'COVID fatigue' in US
Taiwan donates 400,000 medical masks to LA amid 'COVID fatigue' in US
2020/07/14 15:10