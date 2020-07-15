Taiwan’s submarines hit targets with SUT torpedoes in Navy drill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Navy Chien Lung-class submarines fired off German-made surface and underwater target (SUT) heavyweight torpedoes and successfully hit and sank the target ships in a live-fire torpedo drill off the coast of southeastern Taiwan on Wednesday (July 15).

The live-fire torpedo exercise, which is the first one in 13 years, is part of the 36th annual Han Kuang military exercise, which began July 13 and will last for 5 days.

Military sources said that even though a tropical low-pressure system was developing in adjacent waters, the drill was carried out under permissible operating conditions in the morning, per CNA. The diesel-electric submarines successfully hit and sank the target ships with the SUT torpedoes, the sources added.

In May, the United States approved the sale of 18 advanced MK-48 Mod 6AT heavyweight torpedoes to Taiwan to replace the country’s aging SUT torpedoes, according to a CNA report. The MK-48 is designed to destroy high-speed nuclear-powered submarines and high-performance surface ships.