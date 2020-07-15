Taiwan’s China Airlines to resume flights to New York

China Airlines has announced its destination list for July and August China Airlines has announced its destination list for July and August (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) announced Wednesday (July 15) that it would resume flights to New York by the end of the month following an interruption caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The first new flight is scheduled for July 26 with the return flight leaving New York on July 28, UDN reported. For the month of August, the company's flight schedule will feature one flight a week between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport.

The new CAL summer flight schedule also includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver, as well as destinations in Asia, including China, Europe, Australia, and Palau. From Kaohsiung, the Taiwanese airline flies to Xiamen and Shanghai in China.

Flights are still subject to new measures considering the changing situation of the pandemic across the world, the airline cautioned.