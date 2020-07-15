Taiwan's Ministry of Culture mocks Chinese censorship

Taiwan's Ministry of Culture responded to China's latest censorship with a sense of humor. (Pexels photo) Taiwan's Ministry of Culture responded to China's latest censorship with a sense of humor. (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Culture responded to the latest in Chinese censorship with a sense of humor on July 13.

According to the Taiwan Ministry of Culture Facebook page, China's National Radio and Television Administration recently launched 20 regulations interfering with the artistic freedom required to produce shows and films.

The regulations published by the Chinese government included "Romantic dramas cannot be too sweet," "Realistic films should only deliver the good side of life," and "Focus on the friendship between homosexuals rather than their romance."

Taiwan's Ministry of Culture emphasized that there are no restrictions on the topics treated by Taiwan's film and television industries.

"Realistic films that only talk about the good life would be very surreal," the ministry quipped, adding that "The sweetness of romantic films depends on the sugar levels of the screenwriter's pearl milk tea."



(Ministry of Culture, Facebook)