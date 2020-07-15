Ex MAC official tapped as Taiwan’s National Security Council advisor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chen Min-chi (陳明祺), a former official at Taiwan's cabinet-level agency dealing with cross-straits affairs, assumed office as an advisor at the National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday (July 15), reports said.

Chen, who served as deputy minister of the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), left the position in May in a cabinet reshuffle following President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) swearing-in for a second term.

Chen, who has a doctorate in sociology from Yale University, currently works as an assistant professor at the National Tsing-Hua University Institute of Sociology. His academic expertise focuses on economic sociology and the study of Taiwanese businesses.

Chen will join a number of academics and experts appointed by the President as advisors on the National Security Council, which is an organ directly responsible to the President that advises on issues pertaining to national security.

Wellington Koo (顧立雄), the former chairperson of the Financial Supervisory Commission, has been tapped as the secretary-general of the NSC. In addition to the President, the NSC's members include the Vice President, the Premier, the Chief of the General Staff, the NSC Secretary-General, the Director-General of the National Security Bureau, and key ministers.