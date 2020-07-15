Taiwan marks 98 days without new local coronavirus case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (July 15) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 98 days without a new local infection.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 451.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 78,897 COVID-19 tests, with 77,948 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 98 days, with the last local case reported on April 8. Out of 451 total confirmed cases, 360 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 440 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only four people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.

When asked about the status of the four patients, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Advisory Specialist Panel Convener and infectious disease specialist Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said that the patients had a mild case of the disease and are now all in stable condition.