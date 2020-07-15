Taiwan's stimulus vouchers up for grabs today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's stimulus vouchers became available at post offices across the country on Wednesday (July 15).

This month, Taiwan launched its "Triple Stimulus Voucher" program to help stimulate Taiwan's sagging economy amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The program allows Taiwanese citizens as well as foreign spouses to purchase an envelope of vouchers worth a total of NT$3,000 (US$101) for the price of NT$1,000.

Starting on Wednesday, eligible residents can purchase the vouchers at 1,299 post offices across Taiwan. To obtain a voucher, Taiwanese citizens must bring their National Health Insurance (NHI) card, Taiwan ID card, and NT$1,000 in cash.

Foreign spouses of Taiwanese who are not citizens of Taiwan must bring their NHI card, Alien Residence Certificate (ARC) or other identification approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), and NT$1,000. Much to the chagrin of tax-paying foreign nationals with residence in the country who are not married to Taiwanese, they are not eligible for the vouchers.



(CNA photo)

In an effort to reduce crowds, the post office will be alternating the days on which people can purchase the coupons. Those whose ID cards end in an odd number can pick up the vouchers on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, while those whose last digit is an even number can acquire the certificates on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

Those wishing to buy vouchers for others must make sure that the last digit of the ID card conforms to the post office's rules for even and odd numbers. People are limited to purchasing voucher packages with no more than five ID cards at a time, including their own.

Su Wen-ling (蘇文玲), deputy director-general of the SMEA, told Taiwan News that the paper vouchers can be used as money at "all stores" in Taiwan. In addition to the hard copies, the vouchers come in three other forms: credit card payments, contactless smartcards, and mobile payments.

The government has created a special website that shows the locations of all the post offices where the vouchers can be purchased. However, at the time of publication, the website appeared to have crashed from a flood of visitors.