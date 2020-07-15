Taipei Valentine's Day 2020 to feature concert, fireworks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese capital is celebrating this year's Chinese Valentine’s Day (Qixi Festival) with an open-air concert and fireworks spectacle that defies social distancing rules as the country's coronavirus (COVID-19) threat wanes.

Themed “Love has no distance” (愛沒有距離), the event will take place at Taipei's Yanping Riverside Park on Saturday (Aug. 22), featuring a pop concert and a riverside firework show. The event will last from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The concert's lineup will include both A-list and budding singers, including Golden Melody Awards winner Eve Ai (艾怡良), singer Wanfang (萬芳), singer-songwriter Fang Wu (吳汶芳), and bands like Astro Bunny (原子邦妮) and MEC (Men Envy Children) Band (小男孩樂團).

In addition to the main features, Taipei City’s Department of Information and Tourism is joining hands with businesses in the historic district of Dadaocheng to woo lovebirds with a slew of preferential offers. Visitors are invited to make a purchase of NT$500 (US$17) or more at partnering stores between July 15 and Aug. 22 to win a limited-edition fabric face mask made by in Bloom (印花樂) — a local brand known for its designer fabric products.



(in Bloom image)

Other highlights of the event will include guided tours that take visitors on a journey to learn about the history of Dadaocheng and a two-day mini trip in collaboration with travel agency Lion Travel.

Visit the official Taipei Valentine’s Day (大稻埕情人節) website to learn more. For accommodation information, refer to Travel Taipei.