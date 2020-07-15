American Institute in Taiwan resumes visa services

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Taipei Office announced Tuesday (July 14) that it is resuming routine visa services from Wednesday and will give priority to student and exchange visitor visas (F-1, M-1, J-1 visas).

AIT said on Facebook that all F-1 and M-1 visa applicants must provide a new I-20 at the time of their interview. Additionally, the I-20 must state whether courses will be online, in person, or both; electronic I-20 forms are also accepted.

Meanwhile, J-1 visa applicants should be prepared to prove that not all the courses they enroll in are online. AIT emphasized that students currently taking only online courses "do not meet" the requirements for visa issuance.

AIT issued a reminder that presidential proclamations suspending entry to the United States for certain immigrants and nonimmigrants are still in effect, including individuals with prior travel to certain countries and/or those who present a risk to the U.S. labor market.

Also on Tuesday, the Boston Herald reported that the Trump administration has dropped its policy of barring international students who are only taking online courses from remaining in the U.S. AIT has not yet responded to this recent development.

