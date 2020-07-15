VANZO Launches New Generation Sterilizing Air Freshener

Duo Series for Interior and Car

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 15 July 2020 - Malaysia's pioneering car perfume manufacturer VANZO ASIA has launched its New Generation Sterilizing Air Freshener recently. This time, VANZO collaborates with artist Lin Min Chen by naming her the brand's ambassador once again. The collaboration aims to promote high-quality fragrance products to provide a healthier and more refreshing experience for the community.









Eddie Ng, founder cum CEO of VANZO, claimed that this latest generation of air freshener is a brand new duo series that has been arranged and developed by the company for one full year. The air freshener is not only suitable for cars, but also fits perfectly as house fragrance, more the reason it lives up the name as the product of a new generation.

"The last product we launched is a series of car perfume made solely for women, it is also the first female-oriented car perfume made in Malaysia. The launch is successful and evokes huge responses from our users, especially female drivers who have given us a lot of positive feedbacks. This is the motivation that urged me to make another new product -- to lead a new trending tide in the industry once more!"

Eddie Ng revealed that VANZO is also the first brand in Malaysia's market that sends its product initiatively for assays. The New Generation Sterilizing Air Freshener not only passed numerous tests which proved it does not contain formaldehyde, toluene, benzene, and other harmful substances but also successfully acquire the only international SGS sterilization certificate in the market. Thus, it is proven as a high-quality, double-function fragrance product.

The New Generation Sterilizing Air Freshener uses premium ingredients produced by Japan fragrance company Ogawa & Co., Ltd. Users are given choices to choose from classic floral, English pear and freesia as their air freshener flavour. Apart from that, users can also adjust the density of fragrance (thin, mild, dense) through the attach diffuser sticks. The fragrance can last for 30 to 60 days.

"In terms of packaging, we use the same fashionable design like we always did. The product's sophisticated appearance also makes a wonderful decoration. Whether should you place it inside your car or house, it will certainly boost the overall elegance of said location."

Expansion Into the International Market

VANZO was founded in 2017 and collaborates with Japan fragrance company, Ogawa & Co., Ltd., which has 125 years of history and is ranked as one of the top 5 fragrance group in the world.

Apart from Malaysia's market, VANZO has also successfully established itself in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Brunei, Singapore, and Vietnam. Currently, VANZO has more than 3000 retail sites throughout Malaysia, including AEON, car accessories stores, car wash, mini-markets and more.

"We plan to increase our retail sites to 10,000 by next year, which includes shopping malls, petrol stations, Family Mart, and many more. We hope to expand our market and push VANZO's products all over Malaysia. With this, our consumers will be able to purchase VANZO's product anywhere, anytime."

"Besides Malaysia, I also hope that VANZO can step onto the international market, so that VANZO, a Malaysia brand that aims to promote healthy, elegant car perfume, can be recognized by more people out there."

Recognized with Numerous Awards

According to Eddie Ng, VANZO has received numerous awards throughout the years since it was founded. Among these awards, the most important is none other than the Consumer's Choice Award issued by MTPN (Majlis Tindakan Pengguna Negara). The award is a recognition that proves the company's relentless pursuit for greater quality, which is also the proof of support and attention from the government and consumers.

Aside from having a strategic partnership with Malaysia's No.1 car site Carlist, VANZO also collaborates with GrabCar by promoting its car perfume in the Grab Driver's app. Currently, VANZO has established partnerships with 11 government departments and is allowed to play its advertisement in said departments.

The New Generation Sterilizing Air Freshener will be released in each retail site successively in due course, users can also purchase it through VANZO's online official store: https://vanzoasia.com/

For more information, please visit VANZO's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/vanzoasia.sdn.bhd/