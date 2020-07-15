AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

All-Star Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Wednesday, race, 8:30 p.m.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 140 laps, 74.62 miles

Last year: Kyle Larson got a push to the front from Kevin Harvick in the final stage, then held off the defending champion to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last race: Cole Custer pulled off a daring four-wide pass for the lead on the final lap to win the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, the rookie's first career victory.

Fast facts: Custer was the first rookie to win in the Cup Series in four years. ... Custer beat Martin Truex Jr. by .271 seconds for the victory. ... Custer led five laps at Kentucky, the first laps he'd ever led in the Cup series.

Next race: O'Reilly Auto Parts 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 19

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

My Bariatric Solution 300

Site: Fort Worth, Texas

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles

Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting third.

Last race: Austin Cindric won on back-to-back nights at Kentucky Speedway.

Fast facts: Cindric led 130 of the 200 laps on Friday night and became the first driver since Richard Petty in 1971 to win in a NASCAR series on consecutive nights.

Next race: Kansas 1, Saturday, July 25

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Vankor 350

Site: Fort Worth, Texas

Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 145 laps, 217 miles

Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting third.

Last race: Sheldon Creed gained his first career series victory after lightning and rain caused the race to be shortened to 71 of 150 laps at Kentucky Speedway.

Fast facts: Creed's victory vaulted him to second in points, 46 behind Austin Hill. Ben Rhodes is third, another 11 points back. ... Two-race winner Grant Enfinger is fifth in points, 72 of the lead, through seven races.

Next race: Kansas I at Kansas Speedway, Friday, July 24

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix

Site: Budapest, Hungary

Schedule: Practice, Friday, 5 a.m-6:30 a.m., 9 a.m.—10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m.

Track: Hungaroring

Race distance: 70 laps, 2.72 miles per lap

Last year: Six-time series champion won from the third starting spot

Last race: Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from the pole, his 85th career victory, six shy of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record

Fast facts: Teammate Valtteri Bottas leads Hamilton by six in the point standings.

Next race: Great Britain Grand Prix, July 31-Aug, 2.

Online: http://www.formulaone.com

INDYCAR

Iowa Race 1 and Iowa Race 2

Site: Newton, Iowa

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; race 8:30 p.m.

Track: Iowa Speedway

Last year: Josef Newgarden won after starting third.

Last race: Felix Rosenqvist won at Elkhart Lake.

Fast facts: Scott Dixon, winner of the first three races of the season, remains atop the points standings. He leads Colton Herta by 54 points through four races.

Next race: Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio, Aug. 9

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Lucas Oil Summernationals

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

Sarver, Pennsylvannia, July 25-26

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

