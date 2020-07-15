Giroud gives Champions League-chasing Chelsea win vs Norwich

Players in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in London, England, Tuesday, July... Players in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in London, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Heathcote,Pool)

LONDON (AP) — Olivier Giroud put Chelsea closer to Champions League qualification by sealing a 1-0 victory over relegated Norwich on Tuesday.

Giroud headed in Christian Pulisic’s cross from the left wing in first-half stoppage time to move the third-place west London club four points ahead of Leicester and Manchester United, who both play on Thursday.

“A great cross from Christian I anticipated well,” said Giroud, who had missed several chances before then.

Pulisic was Chelsea's most threatening player, having had an effort tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Tim Krul before the opener. The American was also denied by Krul from a volley in the second half.

But Giroud's goal proved enough to ensure Chelsea made an instant recovery from a 3-0 loss at Sheffield United on Saturday in the pursuit of one of the four Champions League qualification places.

“I want more, but that can wait,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “I want a bit more quality.”

