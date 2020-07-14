NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|7
|1
|12
|Washington
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|7
|Reign FC
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Houston
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|4
|Utah
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Chicago
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sky Blue FC
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Portland
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
North Carolina 2, Portland 1
Washington 2, Chicago 1
Utah 3, Houston 3, tie
Sky Blue FC 0, Reign FC 0, tie
Chicago 0, Portland 0, tie
North Carolina 2, Washington 0
Utah 1, Sky Blue FC 0
Houston 2, Reign FC 0
North Carolina 1, Chicago 0
Washington 1, Portland 1, tie
Reign FC 1, Utah 0
Sky Blue FC 2, Houston 0
Washington 1, Houston 0
Chicago 1, Utah 0
Portland 0, Reign FC 0, tie
North Carolina 2, Sky Blue FC 0