All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|1
|New York
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|3
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|4
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|5
|New England
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Orlando City
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Nashville SC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|New York City FC
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota United
|3
|0
|0
|9
|10
|4
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|6
|8
|3
|Colorado
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Portland
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Seattle
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|San Jose
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|7
|Houston
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|8
|LA Galaxy
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Orlando City 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0
New England 1, Montreal 0
San Jose 0, Seattle 0, tie
New York 1, Atlanta 0
Columbus 4, Cincinnati 0
Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0
D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Houston 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie
Portland 2, LA Galaxy 1
Seattle at Chicago, 9 a.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 9 a.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Miami, 9 a.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.
Columbus at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 9 a.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.