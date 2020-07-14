  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/14 22:00

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled