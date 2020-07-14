  1. Home
US consumer prices rise 0.6% in June

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2020/07/14 20:44
FILE - In this June 8, 2020 file photo, a shopper departs a shoe store at CambridgeSide mall, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. consumer prices dropped in May...
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo people shop for food the day before the Thanksgiving holiday at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas. U.S. con...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, the Labor Departm...

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices increased 0.6% in June, after three months of declines, with a big jump in gasoline prices accounting for over half of the gain.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that ithe increase in ts consumer price index followed declines of 0.4% in March, 0.8% in April and 0.1% in May as the hit to demand caused by the widespread shutdowns of the economy kept a lid on prices.

The June report showed that energy prices jumped 5.1% with gasoline costs surging 12.3%. However, even with that gain gasoline pump prices are 23.4% below where they were a year ago.

Core inflation, which exlcudes food and energy, rose a more modest 0.2% in June.