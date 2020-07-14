Taiwanese student scorches himself to save woman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A junior high school graduate surnamed Yang (楊) knelt on a scorching road in Lukang Township, Changhua County on Monday (July 13) to perform CPR on a woman suspected of having a heart attack while paramedics were still en route to the scene.

Soong Ming-zhe (宋明哲), a member of the Changhua County Fire Bureau's Puyan Branch, told media on Tuesday that the branch responded to a report on Monday afternoon that a woman surnamed Cheng (鄭) appeared to be having a heart attack in front of a house on Lukang's Yongning Street, per CNA.

The firefighter said that when the paramedics arrived, they found that a junior high school student was performing CPR. The paramedics immediately took over the first aid from Yang and then called for an ambulance, which arrived in time to save Cheng's life.

According to Soong, Yang recently graduated from junior high school. Last year the young man's father died after fainting because no one present could perform CPR; this year his own exemplary initiative saved the distressed Cheng.

The firefighter added that to perform CPR, Yang had to kneel on searing concrete, which peeled the skin on his knees. When he later learned he saved a life, he became very happy.