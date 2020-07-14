Take Keelung Shuttle Bus to explore Taiwan’s northern port city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Most people's impression of Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung is limited to the Miaokou Night Market and the mammoth cruise ships that anchor near the busy downtown area, but there is much else to enjoy if visitors are willing to spend extra time exploring.

The city's coastal area teems with historic sites, geological attractions, and places of cultural and industrial interest. One of the best ways to enjoy them is by hopping on the Keelung Shuttle Bus and purchasing a one-day pass; the price of a one-day pass, purchased upon boarding, is NT$50 (US$1.67).

The 32-km Keelung Shuttle Bus route, consisting of 13 stops, connects the most distinctive landscapes of Keelung. The attractions along the route include Waimushan, Keelung Night Market, Zhongzheng Park, Ershawan Fort, Zhengbin Fishing Port, Heping Island Park, Bisha Fishing Port, the National Museum of Marine Science & Technology, Badouzi Station, and Shen'ao Fishing Port.

For more information about routes, fares, attractions, and related information, please check out this site.



(Keelung City Government videos)