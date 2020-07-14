  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Take Keelung Shuttle Bus to explore Taiwan’s northern port city

Bus best way of hitting as many attractions as possible in one long day

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/14 19:51
(Keelung City Government photo) 

(Keelung City Government photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Most people's impression of Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung is limited to the Miaokou Night Market and the mammoth cruise ships that anchor near the busy downtown area, but there is much else to enjoy if visitors are willing to spend extra time exploring.

The city's coastal area teems with historic sites, geological attractions, and places of cultural and industrial interest. One of the best ways to enjoy them is by hopping on the Keelung Shuttle Bus and purchasing a one-day pass; the price of a one-day pass, purchased upon boarding, is NT$50 (US$1.67).

The 32-km Keelung Shuttle Bus route, consisting of 13 stops, connects the most distinctive landscapes of Keelung. The attractions along the route include Waimushan, Keelung Night Market, Zhongzheng Park, Ershawan Fort, Zhengbin Fishing Port, Heping Island Park, Bisha Fishing Port, the National Museum of Marine Science & Technology, Badouzi Station, and Shen'ao Fishing Port.

For more information about routes, fares, attractions, and related information, please check out this site.


(Keelung City Government videos)
Keelung
Keelung Shuttle Bus
Miaokou Night Market
cruise ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Keelung Islet open to visitors July 1
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet open to visitors July 1
2020/06/30 18:52
Chinese military uses model of N. Taiwan city government building for drills
Chinese military uses model of N. Taiwan city government building for drills
2020/06/04 16:13
Bikeway project inaugurated to connect Taipei, New Taipei along Keelung River
Bikeway project inaugurated to connect Taipei, New Taipei along Keelung River
2020/06/03 15:33
Graduation ceremonies to resume in Taiwan's Keelung
Graduation ceremonies to resume in Taiwan's Keelung
2020/05/19 20:43
Arrivals and departures in Taiwan plunge by 3 million during first quarter of 2020
Arrivals and departures in Taiwan plunge by 3 million during first quarter of 2020
2020/05/09 20:27