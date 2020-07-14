  1. Home
Taiwan’s GDP per capita creeping toward US$30,000

Three other dragon economies already reached higher level

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/14 16:59
Taiwan's GDP per capita will approach US$30,000 by 2024 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The average Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita in Taiwan will slowly climb toward US$30,000 (NT$884,000) by 2024, reports said Tuesday (July 14).

According to a “National Development Plan” approved by the National Development Council (NDC) Monday (July 13), the economy will grow by a range between 2.6 percent and 3.4 percent a year for the next four years, the China Times reported.

During the same period, unemployment will hover between 3.5 percent and 3.8 percent, while the GDP per capita will gradually approach the US$30,000 level. The plan mentioned a range from US$29,006 to US$29,584 per capita.

Nevertheless, the other three dragon economies in the region, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore, have all surpassed the US$30,000 average.

As the trade war between the United States and China has continued to rage, Taiwan has had to adapt its supply chain just like other countries in the region, while the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has also continued to affect regional economies, the China Times reported.

Under those circumstances, digital transformation of the economy and regional cooperation would become two key tasks for Taiwan’s government, according to the news site.
