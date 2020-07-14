  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Japanese airline ANA to resume Taipei-Tokyo flights Aug. 3

ANA eyes resumption of international flights after Taiwan reportedly included in Japan’s 2nd travel bubble

  246
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/14 16:43
ANA to resume Taipei-Tokyo flights on Aug 3. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

ANA to resume Taipei-Tokyo flights on Aug 3. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese airline All Nippon Airways Co. (ANA) revealed Tuesday (July 14) its plan to resume flights between Taiwan and Japan starting Aug 3, as Tokyo gradually eases restrictions on air travel.

After Japanese media reported that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe placed Taiwan atop his border reopening agenda, the ANA office in Taipei confirmed that its Tokyo headquarters announced flight resumption inside the company. The office said roundtrip flights between Taipei's Songshan Airport and Tokyo's Haneda Airport would be scheduled twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

ANA said passengers would mostly consist of businesspeople since Japan has not eased entry for international students and tourists. Meanwhile, the carrier is still evaluating resumed flights between the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and the Haneda Airport, according to UDN.

On June 18, the Japanese government announced that businesspeople from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam would be able to visit the East Asian nation and avoid quarantines as long as they submit negative coronavirus test results and a detailed itinerary. Despite Taiwan's successful pandemic prevention measures, it was surprisingly not listed as a partnering country for Tokyo's first travel bubble.

After receiving protests from the Japanese public and members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the Abe administration has since changed its attitude toward establishing a travel bubble with Taiwan, according to Asahi Shimbun. The report said Taiwan was the first destination to be prioritized by Japan in its second travel bubble, followed by South Korea and China.
ANA
Japan-Taiwan
flight
flight resumption
travel bubble
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
business travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Hong Kong Disneyland closes, indoor dining limited amid resurging coronavirus cases
Hong Kong Disneyland closes, indoor dining limited amid resurging coronavirus cases
2020/07/14 10:04
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
2020/07/14 08:45
Satellite images show Three Gorges Dam opening all floodgates
Satellite images show Three Gorges Dam opening all floodgates
2020/07/13 18:00
Over 80,000 migrant workers in Taiwan stay put amid pandemic
Over 80,000 migrant workers in Taiwan stay put amid pandemic
2020/07/13 15:37
Taiwan Railways woos students with round-the-island 10-day pass
Taiwan Railways woos students with round-the-island 10-day pass
2020/07/13 12:27