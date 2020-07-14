Ariston: Singapore's First-ever WiFi-enabled Smart Water Heater Now Complete with Full Range and Design to Fit Any Bathroom Design





Ariston smart water heater series with build-in WiFi features to enable easy and remote controls via Aqua Ariston Net App now comes in slim design

Features such as water heater controls, shower-ready notifications, real-time consumption reports, schedules of water heater heating and more, can now be easily controlled by a few simple touches through the Aqua Ariston Net application, available on both App Store and Google Play store

Equipped with patented long-lasting titanium heating element with lifetime warranty, energy-saving with smart ECO-EVO technology and AG+ Silver Ions with antibacterial properties with greater hygiene

Ariston smart water heater series now available in square design to fit narrow bathrooms, and in slim designs to perfectly fit onto the beams at HDB and condominium bathrooms

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 July 2020 - In October 2019, Ariston launched Singapore's first WiFi-enabled electric storage water heater equipped with revolutionary smart technology, a renewed luxury design and a patented titanium heating element that comes with lifetime warranty. Ariston is now proud to launch its complete series of WiFi-enabled electric storage water heaters with the most popular designs among homeowners in Singapore. The series includes the classic square-shaped design -- Andris2 Top WiFi, as well as the newly introduced slim design - Slim2 Lux WiFi, both come in 30L capacity.

Wifi-Enabled Smart Controls for Maximum Convenience and Best Comfort

These WiFi-enabled electric storage water heaters can be easily controlled with Ariston's dedicated smart phone App - Aqua Ariston Net App for water heating. Customers can easily have total control whenever and wherever they are, and enjoy the following features to maximize usage convenience of their water heater:

Comfort

Have shower-ready notifications sent to your mobile for hot water

Find information on the next available shower timing

Receive constant up-to-date information about water temperature

Energy Saving

Turn the water heater on and off remotely

Set a weekly schedule to have hot water only when necessary

Receive energy consumption reports to continuously monitor your own habits

Peace of Mind

Easy troubleshoot with push notifications

The Aqua Ariston Net App can be downloaded from Apple App Store or Google Play Store:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/aqua-ariston-net/id1060595147

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.remotethermo.velis&hl=en

Equipped with Patented Titanium Heating Element with Lifetime Warranty

Ariston was the first electric water heater manufacturer to use titanium against water corrosion. All Ariston smart water heater series are made with super-ecologic insulation materials and boast a new exclusive Titanshield technology for best tank protection with titanium enameling and enhanced Mg anode. The patented full-titanium heating element is the best solution in the market with assures top heating performance during the whole product life. To prove product durability, this unique component in Ariston smart water heater series come complete with a lifetime warranty .

Equipped with AG+ Silver Ions for Improved Water Hygiene

Bacteria grow in very diverse conditions, and are commonly present in water. To step up on its ability to provide cleaner water to its users, Ariston developed the AG+ technology to inhibit bacteria proliferation in its water tanks including E-Coli, Salmonella, Legionella, Mould, Fungi and more. Silver spheres are placed inside the tank in a customized cartridge, at the level of the water inlet pipe, allowing the water contained in the tank to receive bacteriostatic effect by coming in contact with AG+ spheres. As a result, water produced from these water heaters is cleaner and more hygienic.

The table below summarizes the highlights of Ariston WiFi-Enabled water heaters:





Ariston Smart Water Heater Series (Andris2 Top 30 WiFi & SL2 Lux 30 WiFi) Highlights Smart Control Technology SMART functioning with ECO EVO (Patented) - Reduces energy consumption without compromise on comfort * Precise Temperature Control * Auto Diagnosis - Uses a microprocessor to continuously check all product parameters * Titanium Heating Element (Patented) - Assures heating performance during the whole product life. This feature comes with Lifetime Warranty. * Titanshield Technology - For best tank protection with titanium enameling and enhanced MG anode * Scalding Prevention Indicator - to avoid burning * AG+ Technology (Patented) - with antibacterial properties providing greater hygiene * LED Display with Electronic Temperature Control * (Applicable to Andris2 Top 30 WiFi only) Premium Italian art design * Integrated WiFi * Available Sizes (Price) Andris2 Top 30 WiFi (S$489) SL2 Lux 30 WiFi ($459)

Hi-res brochure and images can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fsevyvxpi9mzw7w/AAB6mrvnCDcNKGFm5O6QVGpUa?dl=0

ABOUT ARISTON THERMO

Ariston Thermo is an international company among the leaders in water and environmental heating solutions. The Group develops and provides solutions that use renewable energy, such as thermal solar and heat pumps, with a continuous investment in innovation for the development of increasingly advanced connectivity systems.





Founded in Italy in 1930 and accounting today for 7,500 employees worldwide, in 2019 the Group achieved a total turnover of € 1.71 billion and sold 8.2 million products in more than 150 countries, with 69 operating companies and 6 representative offices in 42 countries, 26 production sites in 15 countries and 24 centres of expertise for research and development in 15 countries.





The Group offers a full range of products, systems and services mainly under the brands Ariston, ELCO, Chaffoteaux, Atag, Racold, Calorex, NTI and HTP. The goal of Ariston Thermo is to look to the future of thermal comfort, offering an optimal combination of quality, energy savings and respect for the environment.