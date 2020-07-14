Meet The Local Heroes Helping SMEs Thrive Even During COVID-19: Heroes of Digital

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 July 2020 - Amidst the economic downturn from COVID-19, a number of savvy SMEs are experiencing business growth with the help of digitalisation from Heroes Of Digital, a home-grown agency on a mission to help SMEs thrive via a combination of digital marketing and technology.





For businesses forced to close during the circuit breaker, their survival depends on revamping services and providing digital alternatives. In a competition of who adapts the fastest, non-digital SMEs have realised that this switch is not as simple as it sounds.





This is where a digital marketing agency like Heroes of Digital (HOD) steps in. From day 1, we have pushed our clients to unlock their full potential -- to rise above brick-and-mortar stores and stand out in a competitive and crowded digital space.





"The most common concerns among SME owners are expertise and cost. They're afraid that it's too expensive to conduct their services online and train their staff. They also lack the expertise to innovate and go digital. However, they are losing out to their competitors who are already prepared for unforeseen circumstances such as this." says Xavier Tan, Co-founder, Heroes of Digital.





But it is not too late for SMEs to begin thriving digitally. HOD's Medical and Aesthetic clients, or Financial and Professional clients, have tele-consultations and online chat services set up to replace physical consultations while still delivering a high level of service.





"Almost overnight, we switched our marketing strategy during the circuit breaker to incorporate more product offerings, enhance our tele-consultation service and successfully launched a new product range. HOD's efforts have kept us in constant contact with our potential clients and have allowed the clinical team to stay safe. We are now fully booked for procedures until August and appear to have successfully fought-off the huge revenue drop expected by most others." shared Dr Joshua Chong, Medical Director, Terra Medical.





Similarly, Education clients, such as tuition, universities or enrichment centres have experienced phenomenal growth after adapting their digital marketing strategies, via online lessons, virtual webinars and free trials with video-call technology.





As a start, HOD has launched several COVID-19 initiatives to help drive businesses into the digital space. To learn more about these specific initiatives, click here.





