Taiwan donates 400,000 medical masks to LA amid 'COVID fatigue' in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles (TACCLA) on Tuesday (July 14) donated 400,000 surgical masks to the western U.S. county for use in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was made by the Taiwanese non-governmental organization after the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles (TECO) offered 90,000 surgical masks on behalf of the Taiwanese government on June 25. During an outdoor ceremony, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Tuesday's donation was the largest the county had received since the outbreak, and she offered her gratitude for the timely gifts.

Referencing what County Health Director Barbara Ferrer described as "COVID fatigue," Barger said she understood the frustration of Americans. However, she urged the public to remain vigilant and continue wearing masks to prevent further transmission of the virus.

Representing the 10 million residents in the county, Barger thanked the Taiwanese government and TACCLA for their wonderful gestures, adding that the masks would be distributed to frontline medical workers. Meanwhile, TACCLA President Kenneth Chen (陳慶恩) said the organization was happy to help and had donated medical supplies to local nursing homes, police departments, and emergency medical services as well, reported CNA.

L.A. has been one of the areas hardest hit by COVID-19 in the U.S., with more confirmed cases than all of Canada. As of Tuesday afternoon, the county has reported more than 133,500 coronavirus infections while the total case numbers of the U.S. have surpassed 3.4 million.