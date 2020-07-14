Scientists find Taipei's Tatun Volcanoes would potentially erupt at Dayoukeng

Tourist attraction Qingtiangang Grassland, which is adjacent to Dayoukeng. Tourist attraction Qingtiangang Grassland, which is adjacent to Dayoukeng. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese earthquake scientists found a volcanic conduit is forming across the Dayoukeng, which is a volcanic fumarole near the Tianmu and Beitou areas of northern Taipei, and predict that the low-lying Jinshan area would be worst hit if a volcanic eruption were to take place.

Led by National Academia Sinica scholar Dr. Lin Cheng-horne (林正宏), the research team found that volcanic features are still significant in the Tatun volcano group, including the release of gases and heat, as well as regular earthquakes between 2014 and 2017, proving that the Tatun Volcanoes are active. If there were an eruption, the lava would most likely pour out through a volcanic conduit near Dayoukeng, Lin said.

The team found that a volcanic conduit across the Dayoukeng has indeed formed, which is a feature in other active volcanoes around the world. The size of the pipe is two kilometers long with a radius of 500 meters.

The silver lining of this development is that knowing the location of the tube enables scientists to monitor and prepare for suspicious events.

Lin told LTN that if there were an eruption at the Dayoukeng, the lava would most likely flow to the low-lying Jinshan area, but residents in Tianmu and Beitou should also stay alert and prepare for the worst.

In response to the growing risk of eruption, the country's Central Weather Bureau is going to implement a volcano monitoring and warning system by the end of the year that will cover the Tatun Volcanoes in the north and Turtle Island off the northeast coast.

The findings have been published in the prestigious journal Scientific Reports.