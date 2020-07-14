Taiwan’s Foxconn to donate 120,000 masks to 10 social welfare organizations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn announced on Monday (July 13) that it will donate 120,000 surgical-grade face masks it produced to 10 social welfare groups throughout Taiwan.

Foxconn said the number of masks being donated is the amount left over from what the government requisitioned for centralized distribution to meet domestic demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported. The company said it began planning and setting up the mask production line, including machine design and mold development, in February.

It began trial production while applying to the Ministry of Health and Welfare in March for a production license. The company said it started mass production of face masks at a factory in New Taipei City in late March after obtaining the license.

The electronics maker then decided that it would donate masks not needed by the government to help families in need, people with rare diseases, and elderly people living alone. Some of the recipients of the masks include the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families, the Taiwan U-Life Association, the Taiwan Pompe Association, and the Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders, the company said.