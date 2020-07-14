UK tech consortium lists Taiwan as province of China

Taiwan listed incorrectly on The Open Group website (The Open Group screenshot) Taiwan listed incorrectly on The Open Group website (The Open Group screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government Department of Information Technology’s (DOIT) membership in The Open Group has its country of origin incorrectly listed as “Taiwan, Province of China.”

The erroneous listing was pointed out in a press release on Monday (July 13) by New Power Party (NPP) Taipei City Councilor Lin Ying-meng (林穎孟), CNA reported. The Taipei DOIT said on Monday night that it had sent a letter to The Open Group for clarification and had asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) for assistance in correcting the name.

Neither the Taipei City Government Secretariat nor the DOIT was aware of the incorrect listing until Lin brought it to their attention, according to CNA. She criticized the Taipei City Government for being absent-minded in international affairs and for not protecting Taiwan’s sovereignty against Chinese pressure.

The Open Group is an international non-profit organization registered in the United Kingdom, according to CNA. According to the organization’s website, “The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives” by developing “open, vendor-neutral technology standards and certifications.”

According to the DOIT, when applying for membership, it applied using the name “Taiwan (R.O.C.).” It said that its membership was renewed in June this year.

The department said that if the country of origin is not properly fixed, it will withdraw its membership from the organization.

In addition to the DOIT's inaccurate listing, Taipei’s Chinese Culture University (中國文化大學), which is a member of The Open Group as well, also has its country of origin improperly labeled as “Taiwan, Province of China.”



Taipei's Chinese Culture University also incorrectly listed on The Open Group website.