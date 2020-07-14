Taiwan's Air Force conducts drill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the early hours of the second day of the 36th Han Kuang exercise, various types of aircraft took off from bases along Taiwan's west coast and flew to Hualien’s Chia Shan airbase in a force preservation drill.

On Tuesday morning (July 14), more than 10 fighters, including Mirage 2000s and F-16s, flew out to "defend" Taiwan’s eastern airspace at 5:30 a.m., with a C-130HE electronic warfare plane leading the way. The fighter jets took off in pairs of two, quickly making their way to the east coast, Liberty Times reported.

Though the sight of the jets taxiing and taking flight was a sight to behold, the C-130HE was the highlight of the morning. It is equipped with an electronic warfare system designed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) as well as external antennae developed in cooperation with Lockheed Martin to intercept electronic signals.

Having completed system integration and flight tests in 1995, the C-130HE is the only electronic warfare aircraft in the Taiwanese military. The plane's systems are so confidential that even Air Force officers rarely have access to them.

At first glance, the aircraft is almost identical to a regular C-130H transport plane. The only difference is that the electronic warfare variant has additional antennae beneath the nose and on the tail fin.

Every time this advanced aircraft appears at an airbase, it attracts a large number of aviation fans and also arouses the military's concern. During takeoffs and landings, a security detail and police personnel always stand guard nearby.