Ted Cruz sarcastically responds to Chinese sanctions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shortly after China announced sanctions against U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and several of his colleagues on Monday (July 13), the Texan politician sarcastically responded that the measure had spoiled his plans to visit Beijing for summer vacation.

In retaliation for Washington's condemnation of human rights abuses targeting Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, the Chinese government said the U.S. had severely damaged its relationship with China and that sanctions would be imposed on Cruz, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, New Jersey Representative Chris Smith, and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback.

Last week, the U.S. introduced similar punishment against four Chinese officials for their role in the ongoing religious persecution.

After hearing the news, Cruz took to Twitter to express his "disappointment." He joked that he had been planning on spending his summer vacation in Beijing with his family — right after visiting Tehran, the capital city of Iran.

Later on Monday, Cruz also issued a press release in which he mocked the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for lashing out. He pointed out that the regime has forced over 1 million Uighurs into concentration camps for the purpose of "ethnic cleansing" and that such atrocities should not be tolerated.

Both Rubio and Smith reiterated their stance on Beijing's human rights abuses, stressing that Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) should take responsibility for them. Meanwhile, Brownback, a longtime promoter of religious freedom, has not offered his response on the sanctions, reported CNA.