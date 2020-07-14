Inter overcomes Torino 3-1 to move into 2nd in Serie A

Torino's Andrea Belotti, right, scores his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium i... Torino's Andrea Belotti, right, scores his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Torino's Andrea Belotti celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro... Torino's Andrea Belotti celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Torino's head coach Moreno Longo reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday,... Torino's head coach Moreno Longo reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Ashley Young scores his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Mil... Inter Milan's Ashley Young scores his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Diego Godin, rear right, scores his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro sta... Inter Milan's Diego Godin, rear right, scores his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Diego Godin, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the ... Inter Milan's Diego Godin, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at... Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte gestures during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy,... Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte gestures during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno

MILAN (AP) — Two quick second-half goals saw Inter Milan come from behind against Torino for a confidence-boosting 3-1 win in Serie A on Monday.

Inter moved into second in the standings although its title hopes are slim as league leader Juventus has an eight-point advantage with six matches remaining.

Torino remained five points above the relegation zone.

Ashley Young and Diego Godín scored shortly after the break after a howler from Nerazzurri goalkeeper Samir Handanović gifted Andrea Belotti the opener. Lautaro Martínez all but sealed the match.

Inter needed a win after two disappointing results. But it was Torino which took the lead in the 17th minute when Handanović uncharacteristically spilled a corner, allowing Belotti the simplest of tap-ins.

Inter turned it around after the break as Martínez knocked down a ball for Young to fire in from close range, and three minutes later Godin headed in off the bar.

Inter extended its advantage in the 61st when Martínez’s shot took a deflection to loop over Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Belotti hit the bar moments later.

