BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/14 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 97.40 Up 1.25
Sep 101.25 Up 1.20
Sep 96.85 98.90 96.55 98.65 Up 1.25
Oct 101.25 Up 1.20
Dec 99.75 101.40 99.20 101.25 Up 1.20
Mar 101.90 103.40 101.30 103.30 Up 1.10
May 103.00 104.65 102.60 104.60 Up 1.05
Jul 104.80 105.85 104.00 105.80 Up .95
Sep 106.45 107.00 105.50 106.95 Up .85
Dec 108.15 108.65 108.00 108.65 Up .80
Mar 109.90 110.45 109.85 110.45 Up .80
May 111.00 111.60 111.00 111.60 Up .80
Jul 112.70 Up .75
Sep 113.80 Up .75
Dec 115.45 Up .75
Mar 117.05 Up .80
May 118.00 Up .45