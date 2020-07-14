New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|97.40
|Up
|1.25
|Sep
|101.25
|Up
|1.20
|Sep
|96.85
|98.90
|96.55
|98.65
|Up
|1.25
|Oct
|101.25
|Up
|1.20
|Dec
|99.75
|101.40
|99.20
|101.25
|Up
|1.20
|Mar
|101.90
|103.40
|101.30
|103.30
|Up
|1.10
|May
|103.00
|104.65
|102.60
|104.60
|Up
|1.05
|Jul
|104.80
|105.85
|104.00
|105.80
|Up
|.95
|Sep
|106.45
|107.00
|105.50
|106.95
|Up
|.85
|Dec
|108.15
|108.65
|108.00
|108.65
|Up
|.80
|Mar
|109.90
|110.45
|109.85
|110.45
|Up
|.80
|May
|111.00
|111.60
|111.00
|111.60
|Up
|.80
|Jul
|112.70
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|113.80
|Up
|.75
|Dec
|115.45
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|117.05
|Up
|.80
|May
|118.00
|Up
|.45