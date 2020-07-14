BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2311 Up 33 Sep 2201 Up 26 Sep 2163 2197 2148 2193 Up 33 Oct 2201 Up 26 Dec 2178 2204 2163 2201 Up 26 Mar 2175 2190 2158 2187 Up 15 May 2176 2191 2160 2187 Up 14 Jul 2180 2195 2180 2190 Up 14 Sep 2187 2195 2185 2190 Up 14 Dec 2177 2188 2176 2181 Up 15 Mar 2175 2180 2175 2180 Up 13 May 2179 Up 13