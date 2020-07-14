  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/14 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2311 Up 33
Sep 2201 Up 26
Sep 2163 2197 2148 2193 Up 33
Oct 2201 Up 26
Dec 2178 2204 2163 2201 Up 26
Mar 2175 2190 2158 2187 Up 15
May 2176 2191 2160 2187 Up 14
Jul 2180 2195 2180 2190 Up 14
Sep 2187 2195 2185 2190 Up 14
Dec 2177 2188 2176 2181 Up 15
Mar 2175 2180 2175 2180 Up 13
May 2179 Up 13