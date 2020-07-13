Mexico president to visit country's most violent region

FILE - In this April 5, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City. For his first for... FILE - In this April 5, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City. For his first foreign trip as president, López Obrador travels to Washington Tuesday, July 7, 2020 to meet with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador plans to visit three of the country's most violent states this week to try to get a handle on their security problems.

López Obrador said Monday he will travel to Guanajuato, Jalisco and Colima on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Guanajuato was the site of a massacre in which 27 people in an unregistered drug rehabilitation center were killed by gunmen this month.

Jalisco is the home of the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which was suspected of carrying out the brazen attack on Mexico City's police chief, which he survived with three bullet wounds in late June.

In Colima, in mid-June, gunmen also believed to be from the Jalisco cartel, killed a federal judge and his wife in their home.

López Obrador said he is going to “support, to back” all of the efforts to pacify those states.