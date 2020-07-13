US grapples with pandemic as its origins are traced in China

Elderly women wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus chat as they sit on the sideway with their dogs in Beijing, China on Monday, July 13... Elderly women wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus chat as they sit on the sideway with their dogs in Beijing, China on Monday, July 13, 2020. China reported only a handful of new virus cases, all of them brought from outside the country, as domestic community infections fall to near zero. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Tattoo artist Anth Matthews starts work on a tattoo at the Axe & Anchor tattoo shop as they reopen in North Shields, England, Monday July 13, 2020. Na... Tattoo artist Anth Matthews starts work on a tattoo at the Axe & Anchor tattoo shop as they reopen in North Shields, England, Monday July 13, 2020. Nail bars, beauty salons, tattoo and massage studios, are among businesses able to reopen in the latest lifting of restrictions in England in place to stem the spread of coronavirus. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Visitors crowd the beach Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif., amid the coronavirus pandemic. A heat wave has brought crowds to California's... Visitors crowd the beach Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif., amid the coronavirus pandemic. A heat wave has brought crowds to California's beaches as the state grappled with a spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A security guard checks the body temperature of a student before entering a school amid coronavirus outbreak during the first day of school reopening ... A security guard checks the body temperature of a student before entering a school amid coronavirus outbreak during the first day of school reopening at a state high school in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

FILE - In this June 10, 2020 file photo, members of Noi Denunceremo (We will denounce) Facebook group, from left, Laura Capella, Nicoletta Bosica, Ste... FILE - In this June 10, 2020 file photo, members of Noi Denunceremo (We will denounce) Facebook group, from left, Laura Capella, Nicoletta Bosica, Stefano Fusco and Arianna Dalba holds pictures of their relatives, victims of COVID-19, as they stand in front of Bergamo's court, Italy, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Noi Denunceremo and affiliated non-profit committee are filing 100 new cases Monday, July 13, 2020, with Bergamo prosecutors, on top of 50 complaints lodged last month. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, file)

An Indian police officer asks a civilian to take an alternative road as they block traffic in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, July 13, 20... An Indian police officer asks a civilian to take an alternative road as they block traffic in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, July 13, 2020. Authorities reimposed lockdown on Monday in parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir, including the region's main city, following surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks Monday, July 13, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital has confirmed more ... A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks Monday, July 13, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital has confirmed more than 100 new coronavirus infections on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Students of the the Polytechnic Institute wear face masks during the graduation ceremony for the 2020 university year in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, J... Students of the the Polytechnic Institute wear face masks during the graduation ceremony for the 2020 university year in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Romania has registered a growing number of COVID-19 infections over the past week, with the highest levels since the pandemic started in the country in February. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

FILE - In this May 6, 2020, file photo a man walks across Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest in Washington. Despite pandemic conditions that made normal si... FILE - In this May 6, 2020, file photo a man walks across Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest in Washington. Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in the nation's capital say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as mescaline and psilocybin mushrooms. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Jesus Costa and Antonio Ancon, right, stand on Copacabana beach amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2... Jesus Costa and Antonio Ancon, right, stand on Copacabana beach amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. "I prefer to have tan lines on the face than to put my life at risk" says Ancon about the use of the face masks at the beach as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A man lowers his mask to smoke as he walks past graffiti artwork in Beijing Monday, July 13, 2020. China reported eight new cases, all of them brought... A man lowers his mask to smoke as he walks past graffiti artwork in Beijing Monday, July 13, 2020. China reported eight new cases, all of them brought from outside the country, as domestic community infections fall to near zero (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A Kashmiri man and a child wearing masks walk past a parked armored police vehicle in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, July 13, 2020. Auth... A Kashmiri man and a child wearing masks walk past a parked armored police vehicle in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, July 13, 2020. Authorities reimposed lockdown on Monday in parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir, including the region's main city, following surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — The United States was grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world on Monday, as Florida shattered the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, two World Health Organization experts were part of a mission in China to trace the origin of the pandemic. The virus was first detected in central China's city of Wuhan late last year. Beijing had been reluctant to allow a probe but relented after scores of countries called on the WHO to conduct a thorough investigation.

Deaths from the virus have been rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, though they are still well below the heights hit in April, according to a recent Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

“I really do think we could control this, and it’s the human element that is so critical. It should be an effort of our country. We should be pulling together when we’re in a crisis, and we’re definitely not doing it,” said University of Florida epidemiologist Dr. Cindy Prins.

Adm. Brett Giroir, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, called mask-wearing in public, which has been met with resistance in some U.S. states, “absolutely essential.”

Giroir, the assistant secretary at the Health and Human Services Department, told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that “if we don’t have that, we will not get control of the virus.’’

President Donald Trump wore a mask in public for the first time Saturday, something Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday showed he has “crossed a bridge.”

Pelosi told CNN’s “State of the Union” that she hopes it means the president “will change his attitude, which will be helpful in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”

In Florida, where parts of Walt Disney World reopened Saturday, 15,299 people tested positive, for a total of 269,811 cases, and 45 deaths were recorded, according to state Department of Health statistics reported Sunday.

California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, set on Wednesday.

The numbers come at the end of a record-breaking week as Florida reported 514 fatalities — an average of 73 per day. Three weeks ago, the state was averaging 30 deaths per day.

Researchers expect deaths to rise in the U.S. for at least some weeks, but some think the count probably will not go up as dramatically as it did in the spring because of several factors, including increased testing.

Regarding the WHO experts in China, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, said they would work with Chinese scientists and medical experts on “scientific cooperation on the new coronavirus tracing issue.”

China has argued that the virus might have originated outside of China and has angrily denied allegations that it covered up the scale of the outbreak as infections first began to spread.

U.S. President Donald Trump has harshly criticized WHO over its response to the coronavirus pandemic and accused it of bowing to Chinese influence. The Trump administration formally notified the U.N. last week of its withdrawal from WHO, although the pullout won’t take effect until July 6, 2021.

“We have a basic consensus with the WHO that virus tracing is a scientific issue, and that requires international scientific research and cooperation of scientists across the world,” ministry spokesperson Hua said at a daily briefing. “WHO also believes that the virus tracing is an issue in progress, which may involve multiple countries and regions, and WHO will also conduct similar inspections in other countries and regions as needed.”

The WHO has confirmed the visit by an epidemiologist and an animal diseases specialist but has not given out information on their agendas while in China. The virus causing the deadly illness COVID-19 is believed to have originated in bats and then jumped to humans via an intermediary species, possibly the anteater-like pangolin that is prized in China for its scales used in Chinese medicine as well as its meat.

In other parts of the world, the number of infections has been rising dramatically in India, South Africa and Brazil, whose virus-denying president has tested positive.

India, which has the most confirmed virus cases after the United States and Brazil, on Monday reported a record daily surge of 28,701 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Authorities in several cities are reinstating strict lockdowns after attempting to loosen things up to revive an ailing economy.

In South Africa, which accounts for over 40% of all the reported coronavirus cases in Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday that the country would reimpose a ban on alcohol sales to reduce the volume of people needing emergency so hospitals have more beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

South Africa is also reinstating a nighttime curfew to reduce traffic accidents and has made it mandatory for all residents to wear face masks in public.

In France, the government was considering requiring the use of masks in all indoor public spaces amid a small rise in virus infections and a big drop in public vigilance. Greece was seeking a ban on church and village fairs and tighter tourism-related checks following a recent increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Gorondi reported from Budapest, Hungary. Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.

