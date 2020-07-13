Stay in Taiwan’s Taoyuan overnight, receive free tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To capitalize on the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's hotel subsidy program, which became effective on July 1, the Taoyuan City Government is offering tourists a deal — if they stay in Taoyuan for one night, they will get a free tour the next day — from now until the end of September.

The free tour deal for visitors who stay at an eligible hotel includes transportation from pick-up points, visits to two attractions and one tourism factory, and a five-star hotel meal box, according to a press release on the Taoyuan Travel website.

Members of the public wishing to take advantage of the offer can click the one-day tour link provided by the hotel at which they wish to stay and register three days before arriving. The release reminds hotel guests not to forget to obtain proof of accommodation in order to provide it to the bus driver.

There are a total of seven itineraries for the tours. Only one itinerary is available from Monday to Thursday. Two itineraries are available Fridays, and three are available Saturdays and Sundays. For details, see the original release.

For guests who already have hotel reservations for July, August, or September, please visit this site to register for the free one-day tour.

To check on eligible hotels in Taoyuan, please refer to this site. For general information about Taoyuan tourism, please click here.



(Taoyuan City Government photos)