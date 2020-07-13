Police chiefs in two southern Taiwan cities fired over worsening crime

(Taiwan News) — The police chiefs of Kaohisung and Tainan have been fired in a move to force official accountability for a series of shootings and murders that recently took place in the two cities,

The National Police Agency (NPA) said that Tainan City Police Commissioner Chou Yew-woei (周幼偉) and Kaohsiung City Police Department Commissioner Lee Yong-kuei (李永癸) must be held responsible for the lapse in policing that has allowed the worrying spate of violence to occur, according to a press release issued by the NPA on Monday (July 13).

In one case, an altercation at a dance hall in Tainan led to shootings in the city on June 30 and July 9, with the two sides exchanging a total of more than 10 rounds of ammunition, per Chinatimes.

The firings came on Monday after Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said he regretted that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文）has had to concern herself with the recent uptick in crime. The premier demanded that the city and county police department chiefs take responsibility for the violence in their jurisdictions.

The NPA said that it issued an order on July 11 directing police units across Taiwan to step up efforts to crack down on gangs, illegal firearms, and conduct frequent checks on pubs, dance halls, and night clubs.