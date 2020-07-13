  1. Home
China bans Cruz, Rubio, Smith, Brownback over criticism

  111
By  Associated Press
2020/07/13 18:30
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. (Twitter, Ted Cruz photo)

China on Monday (July 13) said it will ban entry to U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Representative Chris Smith and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback over their criticism of the ruling Communist Party’s policies toward minority groups and people of faith.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said actions by the U.S. had “seriously damaged China-U.S. relations” and that China was determined to uphold its national sovereignty against what it sees as interference in its internal affairs.

“China will respond further according to the development of the situation,” Hua said.

There was no indication that any of the four had plans to travel to China.
Marco Rubio
Ted Cruz
Chris Smith
Sam Brownback
CCP
Uighurs
Xinjiang

