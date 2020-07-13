Men in Taiwan urged to block sun with umbrellas as heatstroke cases surge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 200 heatstroke cases were reported in Taiwan during the first ten days of July, which is the highest in four years, alarming medical workers.

Around 231 people required medical treatment and 190 of them were taken to the emergency room due to exposure to severe heat between July 1 and 10. Taiwan has recorded 1,130 heat hazard cases since May, with temperatures hitting new highs, according to the Health Promotion Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The number of male patients was 2.65 times higher than that of female patients, and men have also been found to suffer more serious consequences than women, wrote Newtalk. This could be attributed to the fact that women are more willing to put on sunscreen and shield themselves with umbrellas.

A campaign should be mounted to encourage men to use parasols to protect against the sun, as they often feel embarrassed to do so, said Chu Pau-ling (朱柏齡), director of the sunstroke prevention center at Tri-Service General Hospital. In an experiment, he found a black umbrella with a silver interior could cool the surrounding temperatures by 5.5 degrees Celsius in just two minutes, reported UDN.

While rubbing alcohol has become a sought-after protective item amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the doctor also recommended spraying it on the neck, belly, and limbs for reducing body temperatures.

Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, logged a temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius on Monday (July 13) at noon, setting a record for the highest temperature ever recorded in July, according to the Central Weather Bureau.