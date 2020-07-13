Former Taiwan military base C-Lab to become a "Wonderland"

Former military base C-Lab has turned into a cultural venue with art installations. (C-Lab photo) Former military base C-Lab has turned into a cultural venue with art installations. (C-Lab photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The former military base, Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab (C-LAB) in Taipei, has turned into a "Wonderland" with public art installations.

According to the venue's website, in 1950, C-LAB served as the Ministry of Defense Air Force Command Headquarters, which was the highest office of command for air defense and combat in Taiwan. Nowadays, C-LAB has torn down its walls and transformed into a cultural venue titled "Wonderland" (交幻場).

In the venue's press release, it says "Wonderland" features multiple artists and groups, and large-scale installations that transform the place into a park for all citizens.



Chou's work. (C-Lab photo)

One of the works being exhibited was built with red bricks from C-Lab's former walls, created by Design and Make Organization, which conveys the idea of sustainability. Meanwhile, the blanket-shape furniture created by designer Chou Yu-ju (周育如) seems to invite members of the public to lie down and take in the sun's rays by sunbathing.

The "Rolling project" (滾動計畫) was initiated by the industrial designer Feng Cheng-tsung (范承宗), and showcases five giant bamboo balls. The artist also aims to enable discussions of traditional craft skills, such as sepak takraw (藤球) and handball (手毬) by inviting people to interact with it.

C-Lab has also launched other exhibitions inside the buildings. For more information, visit the website and Facebook page.



Feng Cheng-tsung's work (C-Lab photo)