Paraguay reiterates ‘permanent support’ for Taiwan in global organizations

Taiwan, Paraguay celebrate 63rd anniversary of establishing bilateral ties

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/13 17:12
Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (left) and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (right). (Taiwan Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government of Paraguay on Sunday (July 12) commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Taiwan and reemphasized its support for the East Asian country.

In a statement published on its website, Paraguay's foreign ministry highlighted Sunday's significance and said intense bilateral cooperation and exchanges over the years have helped consolidate its friendship with Taiwan. It said the two sides have advanced progress in political, economic, social, and cultural collaborations.

The ministry reiterated its "permanent support" for Taiwan on global platforms, including international forums and programs. It added that Paraguay would continue to enhance the socioeconomic development of and strategic alliance between both countries, reported Liberty Times.

In response, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) took to Twitter to express appreciation for its South American ally. It stressed that the friendship had deepened and that the Taiwanese government was ready to take it to "new heights."

According to New Talk, diplomatic ties between the two countries have improved greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, with Taiwan donating more than 1.28 million medical face masks to Paraguay. Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez has also voiced his support for relations on several occasions.

