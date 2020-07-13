Taiwan Navy changes course to save historic warship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A contractor who won a bid to purchase a historic battleship for scrap metal said on Monday (July 13) the company was negotiating with the Navy about the future of the ship, suggesting it may be saved from the scrap heap after all.

The Navy put the Chung Hai (中海號, LST-201) — a tank landing warship that in 1958 took part in the 823 Artillery Battle to fight off invading communist Chinese forces — up for sale as scrap metal in May. This created a backlash from retired veterans and fans of the military, who launched a campaign to save the ship, per Liberty Times.

They suggested that it be preserved as a museum object. Under pressure from the public, the military was forced to negotiate with the contractor over the fate of the ship.

The Ministry of Culture (MOC) then designated the warship an important historical artifact, which is considered to be a first step toward preserving the vessel. Even so, funds would need to be raised for restoration work before the ship could be exhibited.

The Chung Hai warship was a gift from the U.S. in 1946, decommissioned in 2010, and is currently anchored at No. 14 Pier of Kaohsiung Harbor. According to the Navy’s initial estimate, it would cost about NT$300 million (US$10 million) to restore the ship, and after that the maintenance and operational expenses could pose a challenge, per Liberty Times.

Shelled and attacked by Chinese torpedo boats during the 823 Artillery Battle, the vessel suffered serious damage to its stern, but counterattacked and destroyed two of the enemy’s torpedo boats.