Photo of the Day: Yehliu Fishing Habor illustrated

Singaporean artist illustrates scene from northern Taiwan fishing port

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/13 16:05
Yehliu Fishing Harbor. (Chua Min Chi illustration)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A college student from Singapore created this highly detailed illustration of a fishing boat and harbor in northern Taiwan.

Chua Min Chi (蔡敏智) told Taiwan News that he created this illustration of Yehliu Fishing Harbor (野柳渔港) in June of this year, based on a sketch he made during a trip to Taiwan in December of 2019. Chua said he wanted to use this piece to "capture the roughness and raw beauty of Taiwan's culture."

The artist said that even though Singapore is an island country, he rarely gets a chance to see coasts and mountains. Chua said that there is "something so humble and stoic about these boats, knowing that they're now resting and awaiting their next voyage out into the sea at night."

He added that there was "something very moving about this scene" and that he wanted to capture it because "Taiwan made me feel a certain way Singapore never could."


Yehliu Fishing Harbor. (Chua Min Chi illustration)
