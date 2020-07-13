  1. Home
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot up to NT$1.62 billion

Power Lottery numbers to be announced Monday evening, lottery has gone 43 weeks without winner

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/13 15:15
Happy Buddha at Taiwan Lottery store.  (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning Power Lottery (威力彩) numbers will be announced on Monday evening (July 13), with the new jackpot expected to hit NT$1.62 billion (US$55 million).

The Power Lottery, also known as Super Lotto, has now gone 43 weeks in a row without a winner, the third-longest span without a winner, according to the Taiwan Lottery Co. The next draw will take place on Monday evening at 8:30 p.m.

In order to win the Super Lotto jackpot, an individual must be able to match all six numbers in the first row of the ticket and the one number in the second section. If one person wins the jackpot on Monday evening, it will be the largest lottery prize this year.
